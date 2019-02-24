Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Christina Rodriguez
February 24, 2019 05:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On Sunday morning westbound Paseo Del Norte was closed at Jefferson because of a fatal accident.
Police say a driver exited Paseo onto Jefferson and lost control of his car, flipped and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was not wearing a seat belt.
Updated: February 24, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: February 24, 2019 04:21 PM
