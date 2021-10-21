APD: 1 killed in crash near Paseo del Norte and Universe | KOB 4
APD: 1 killed in crash near Paseo del Norte and Universe

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 21, 2021 05:08 PM
Created: October 21, 2021 02:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD has closed several lanes of traffic near Ventana Ranch Elementary School as officers investigate a fatal crash.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of Paseo del Norte and Universe Boulevard NW. One person involved in the crash died as a result of their injuries.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours as the investigation continues. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. 


