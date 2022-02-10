Southbound I-25 reopens in the South Valley after fatal crash | KOB 4

Southbound I-25 reopens in the South Valley after fatal crash

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 10, 2022 09:00 AM
Created: February 10, 2022 06:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies responded early Thursday to a fatal crash on southbound I-25 in the South Valley 

Deputies responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to Exit 215/Broadway, where the crash happened. Police closed southbound I-25 in the area and then reopened the highway around 8 a.m. 

This is the second fatal crash in the area this week. A fatal pedestrian crash between Broadway and Isleta closed all of I-25 – and eventually just southbound I-25 – Tuesday night. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


