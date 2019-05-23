Fatal crash forces closure of EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
May 23, 2019 12:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has closed the eastbound lanes of I-40 near the Route 66 casino.
According to a tweet from BCSO, a commercial motor vehicle was involved in a crash on the interstate.
At least one person died in the crash, BCSO says.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Created: May 23, 2019 12:47 PM
