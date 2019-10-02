Fatal crash leads to closure along 2nd Street in South Valley | KOB 4
Fatal crash leads to closure along 2nd Street in South Valley

Joshua Panas
October 02, 2019 05:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has shut down 2nd Street at Woodward due to a fatal crash.

According to BCSO, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

People are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: October 02, 2019 05:32 PM
Created: October 02, 2019 05:31 PM

