Fatal crash leads to closure along 2nd Street in South Valley
Joshua Panas
October 02, 2019 05:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has shut down 2nd Street at Woodward due to a fatal crash.
According to BCSO, two vehicles were involved in the crash.
People are encouraged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: October 02, 2019 05:32 PM
Created: October 02, 2019 05:31 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved