EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino reopens following fatal crash

RIO PUERCO, N.M. – Eastbound Interstate 40 was closed for a few hours Monday morning due to a fatal crash that occurred near the Route 66 Casino and Hotel.
The crash happened near mile marker 145. All eastbound lanes were closed by BCSO.
The highway reopened shortly after noon. BCSO advised drivers to please drive safely.
#TrafficAlert we are on scene of a fatal vehicle crash on I-40 eastbound, east of Route 66 Casino near the 145mm. As of now, ALL lanes of eastbound I-40 are closed down with the possibility of westbound shutting down. We will update asap, as more info comes in. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/ZBaOv7TDkX
