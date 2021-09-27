EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino reopens following fatal crash | KOB 4

EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino reopens following fatal crash

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 27, 2021 12:42 PM
Created: September 27, 2021 09:15 AM

RIO PUERCO, N.M. – Eastbound Interstate 40 was closed for a few hours Monday morning due to a fatal crash that occurred near the Route 66 Casino and Hotel.

The crash happened near mile marker 145. All eastbound lanes were closed by BCSO.

The highway reopened shortly after noon. BCSO advised drivers to please drive safely.

— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) September 27, 2021


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

