APD: Woman killed in I-40 rollover crash near Coors

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 25, 2021 12:02 PM
Created: November 25, 2021 10:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD responded to a fatal rollover crash on I-40 near Coors.

The crash responded shortly before 9 a.m. and found a woman was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Eastbound traffic has been shut down on I-40 at Unser.

Full traffic updates are available at www.kob.com/traffic. 


