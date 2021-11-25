APD: Woman killed in I-40 rollover crash near Coors

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 25, 2021 12:02 PM
Created: November 25, 2021 10:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD responded to a fatal rollover crash on I-40 near Coors.
The crash responded shortly before 9 a.m. and found a woman was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Eastbound traffic has been shut down on I-40 at Unser.
Full traffic updates are available at www.kob.com/traffic.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company