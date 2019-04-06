Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
Christina Rodriguez
April 06, 2019 09:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Witnesses say a fatal motorcycle crash in northeast Albuquerque happened because two motorcyclists were racing east on Lomas Boulevard.
The intersection of Morningside and Lomas was shut down as police investigated the crash.
"An older gentleman about 80 years old pulled out in front of them," APD spokesperson Simon Drobik said. "He didn't estimate their speed because of their high rate of speed."
Police say one motorcyclist t-boned an elderly man's car and the motorcyclist died at the scene.
The elderly man was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses say that the two motorcycles appeared to be traveling around 80 mph.
Updated: April 06, 2019 09:10 PM
Created: April 06, 2019 06:30 PM
