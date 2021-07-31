Fatal motorcycle crash in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Fatal motorcycle crash in SW Albuquerque

Jamesha Begay
Updated: July 31, 2021 10:17 AM
Created: July 31, 2021 10:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M - The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an overnight fatal motorcycle crash located at 98th Street and Tower Road SW.

According to police the motorcyclist was headed northbound on 98th when a sedan turned in front of the motorcyclist around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. 

Police said the motorcyclist was ejected and was not wearing a helmet. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. 

Officials said speed was a factor and that the investigation is ongoing. 

