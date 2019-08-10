Fatal rollover closes Wyoming at Constitution
Christina Rodriguez
August 10, 2019 07:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fatal car crash has shut down the intersection of Wyoming at Constitution, according to police.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Simon Drobik said the crash stemmed from a rollover.
Delays are expected in the area. Information is limited at this time.
