Fatal rollover crash near Old Town under APD investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 10, 2021 08:41 AM
Created: December 10, 2021 08:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One person was killed in a rollover crash near Old Town early Friday morning.
According to APD, officers responded at around 6:40 a.m. to Central Avenue and Rio Grande Boulevard, where the crash occurred. One person was taken to the hospital, where they died as a result of their injuries.
APD is urging drivers to avoid the area while officers investigate this crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
