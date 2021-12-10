Fatal rollover crash near Old Town under APD investigation | KOB 4

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 10, 2021 08:41 AM
Created: December 10, 2021 08:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One person was killed in a rollover crash near Old Town early Friday morning.

According to APD, officers responded at around 6:40 a.m. to Central Avenue and Rio Grande Boulevard, where the crash occurred. One person was taken to the hospital, where they died as a result of their injuries. 

APD is urging drivers to avoid the area while officers investigate this crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


