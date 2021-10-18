Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash investigation closes northbound I-25 at Lomas

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Northbound I-25, south of Lomas, is closed while APD investigates a Monday morning vehicle-pedestrian crash.
APD officers responded to the area of NB I-25, just above Mountain Road NE, at around 5 a.m. Officers found a person died on-scene as a result of a vehicle-pedestrian crash.
The APD Motors/Traffic Unit was dispatched to investigate the crash further.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Location of the closure:
