Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash investigation closes northbound I-25 at Lomas

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 18, 2021 06:49 AM
Created: October 18, 2021 06:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Northbound I-25, south of Lomas, is closed while APD investigates a Monday morning vehicle-pedestrian crash. 

APD officers responded to the area of NB I-25, just above Mountain Road NE, at around 5 a.m. Officers found a person died on-scene as a result of a vehicle-pedestrian crash. 

The APD Motors/Traffic Unit was dispatched to investigate the crash further.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.

Location of the closure:


