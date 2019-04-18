Fatburger to open first location in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Fatburger to open first location in New Mexico

Fatburger to open first location in New Mexico

Joshua Panas
April 18, 2019 03:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Isleta Resort & Casino will be the home for the first Fatburger location in New Mexico.

Advertisement

The resort made the announcement Thursday.

In addition to Fatburger, the release said it's building a food court, which will include a Panda Express. 

The food court is expected to be complete this summer.

The casino and resort is also looking to fill about 150 positions.

A job fair will be held on May 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on May 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: April 18, 2019 03:09 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fatburger to open first location in New Mexico
Fatburger to open first location in New Mexico
Santa Fe plans to help with migrant influx
Santa Fe plans to help with migrant influx
Police: 6-year-old attacked by dogs in SE Albuquerque
Police: 6-year-old attacked by dogs in SE Albuquerque
New Mexico panel surprises Facebook with $39M utility bill
New Mexico panel surprises Facebook with $39M utility bill
Father charged in daughter's death to remain behind bars
Brandon Reynolds
Advertisement




720 migrants arrested in New Mexico in 24 hours
720 migrants arrested in New Mexico in 24 hours
Police: 6-year-old attacked by dogs in SE Albuquerque
Police: 6-year-old attacked by dogs in SE Albuquerque
Man leads police on chase after stealing vehicle from Albuquerque fire station
Man leads police on chase after stealing vehicle from Albuquerque fire station
Albuquerque eyeing electric buses
Albuquerque eyeing electric buses
Father charged in daughter's death to remain behind bars
Brandon Reynolds