Fatburger to open first location in New Mexico

Joshua Panas
April 18, 2019 03:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Isleta Resort & Casino will be the home for the first Fatburger location in New Mexico.
The resort made the announcement Thursday.
In addition to Fatburger, the release said it's building a food court, which will include a Panda Express.
The food court is expected to be complete this summer.
The casino and resort is also looking to fill about 150 positions.
A job fair will be held on May 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on May 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
