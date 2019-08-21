Fatburger to open first location in NM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Fatburger to open first location in NM

Patrick Hayes
August 21, 2019 05:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new California-based burger chain will open Tuesday in New Mexico.

Advertisement

Fatburger will be part of Isleta Resort & Casino’s new food court.

Employees of Fatburger have been training for about a week.

“They're really excited,” said Mary McGill, who is a franchise business executive with Fatburger. “A lot of these crew members here have never had a Fatburger, so we of course, the first day we cooked Fatburgers, they thought they were the best thing they ever had."

Fatburger joins Chile Ristra and Panda Express in the food court.

“We're very excited,” said Mark Healy, who is with Panda Express. “In all casinos, Panda does extremely well.”

Casino officials said the new food court helped create about 75 jobs.

"We're actually the first food court at any casino resort in New Mexico, and the first Fatburger. so people are excited,” said Jaci Marx, senior director of marketing at Isleta Resort & Casino.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: August 21, 2019 05:49 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former JROTC instructor at Santa Fe High accused of inappropriate touching
Former JROTC instructor at Santa Fe High accused of inappropriate touching
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Española man expected to survive after being shot in the head
Española man expected to survive after being shot in the head
Former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs indicted on fraud, embezzlement charges
Former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs indicted on fraud, embezzlement charges
State health officials warn about lung disease possibly linked with vaping
State health officials warn about lung disease possibly linked with vaping
Advertisement




APS: Still no policy for medical cannabis law
APS: Still no policy for medical cannabis law
APD issues warnings to drivers using ART lanes
APD issues warnings to drivers using ART lanes
Newspaper unknowingly hires convicted sex offender as education reporter
Newspaper unknowingly hires convicted sex offender as education reporter
Richardson claims he is not target of Epstein investigation
Richardson claims he is not target of Epstein investigation
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school