Fatburger to open first location in NM

“They're really excited,” said Mary McGill, who is a franchise business executive with Fatburger. “A lot of these crew members here have never had a Fatburger, so we of course, the first day we cooked Fatburgers, they thought they were the best thing they ever had."

Fatburger joins Chile Ristra and Panda Express in the food court.

“We're very excited,” said Mark Healy, who is with Panda Express. “In all casinos, Panda does extremely well.”

Casino officials said the new food court helped create about 75 jobs.

"We're actually the first food court at any casino resort in New Mexico, and the first Fatburger. so people are excited,” said Jaci Marx, senior director of marketing at Isleta Resort & Casino.