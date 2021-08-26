Father and son find their stolen truck gutted and burned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police found a truck that was stolen last month. It was found burned and gutted in Bosque Farms, about 30 miles south of where it was taken.

The truck was more than a just a vehicle to the owners, Don and Dylan Breuer. The father and son spent the past year fixing it up together, all while Don battled double kidney failure and a malignant tumor.