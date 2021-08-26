Father and son find their stolen truck gutted and burned

Brianna Wilson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police found a truck that was stolen last month. It was found burned and gutted in Bosque Farms, about 30 miles south of where it was taken.
The truck was more than a just a vehicle to the owners, Don and Dylan Breuer. The father and son spent the past year fixing it up together, all while Don battled double kidney failure and a malignant tumor.
"I really wanted to get this truck done for his sake.” Dylan said. “I didn't know if he was going to pass. I wanted to get the truck done in time so he could see that accomplishment."
Dylan says he still does not know who is responsible for taking the truck. If anyone has information, call Albuquerque Police at 242-COPS. There is also a GoFundMe page to help Don and Dylan raise money for a new truck.
