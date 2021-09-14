Father arrested in connection to 5-year-old son's death in Rio Grande

On June 19, New Mexico state police said dive teams discovered the body of a child – miles from Rotary Park, where Ferguson told agents he left the body.

When questioned, Ferguson told police the boy left with other family members. Later, the story changed. Ferguson admitted to taking his son swimming, but he claims his son drowned.

He told police after his son drowned, he pulled his son's body to the shore before just walking off.

Police arrested Shaquille Ferguson and charged him with two counts of child abuse, one resulting in death.

Ferguson maintains he did not hurt his son. But investigators say the story just doesn't make sense.

Ferguson remains behind bars as the case against him moves forward.