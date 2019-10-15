Father claims school was negligent after daughter was mistakenly placed on bus

“They know she's not supposed to get on the bus, she gets picked up by her parents,” he said.

Police were called to help track down Oriah.

“[APS] tried to play it off and said ‘this happens all the time’,” he said.

Parkison believes staff at Hodgin Elementary was negligent.

“It scared the crap out of me,” he said. “It could have ended a lot worse. I for one am appalled by the way they are handling this as if it's just something that happens all the time."

APS acknowledges the mishap. A district official said teachers and bus drivers are issued a list of students that details how they get home.

On the day Oriah went missing, she had a substitute teacher. APS officials can’t explain what motivated the substitute to not triple check the little girl’s home directions.

Oriah eventually showed up at home.

APS promises to be more cognizant with substitute teachers.