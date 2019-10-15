Father claims school was negligent after daughter was mistakenly placed on bus
Megan Abundis
October 15, 2019 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Glen Parkison got the call no parent wants to get--- the principal of his daughter's school called to tell him his daughter, Oriah, was missing.
“If she's missing for 40 minutes, it doesn't matter if it's 5 or 15 minutes, any time is too long,” Glen Parkison said.
Parkison said his daughter was placed on a bus even though she doesn't normally ride one to or from school.
“They know she's not supposed to get on the bus, she gets picked up by her parents,” he said.
Police were called to help track down Oriah.
“[APS] tried to play it off and said ‘this happens all the time’,” he said.
Parkison believes staff at Hodgin Elementary was negligent.
“It scared the crap out of me,” he said. “It could have ended a lot worse. I for one am appalled by the way they are handling this as if it's just something that happens all the time."
APS acknowledges the mishap. A district official said teachers and bus drivers are issued a list of students that details how they get home.
On the day Oriah went missing, she had a substitute teacher. APS officials can’t explain what motivated the substitute to not triple check the little girl’s home directions.
Oriah eventually showed up at home.
APS promises to be more cognizant with substitute teachers.
