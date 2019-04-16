Father of 6 killed in car crash in NE Heights

“At ten thirty at night my brother-in-law was going to pick up my niece from work,” said Matthew Hall, Dehart’s brother-in-law.

Something 42-year-old Travis Dehart had done plenty of times before.

His daughter is 15 years old and since she has her learner's permit, she drove them home. They were just two blocks away.

“She watched her dad die,” Hall said.

His family drove all night from Arizona to Albuquerque.

Dashcam caught the crash on camera. Police say a car t-boned Dehart and his daughter sending them into a pole. An ambulance happened to be right behind them.

Neighbors got video of the crash scene, which shows paramedics trying to help but it wasn't enough. Dehart died.

Video shows the other driver get out of his car. Police are investigating to see if he was speeding.

Dehart had six kids. His family says he took care of all of them.

“Travis is a funny guy, he's just a down to earth guys who loves his family, loves his kids,” Hall said.

His family wants answers, but instead, they only got this:

“His wallet his wedding ring, a couple of dollars, what was left of him."

Police are still investigating. They pulled the black box from the other driver's car to look more into his speed.

No one has been arrested yet. There is a fundraiser to help Dehart's six kids and wife.