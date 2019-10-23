Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city

"I heard a blood curdling scream, which was my name. I ran down the hall thinking she fell, or something had happened,” said Campos when his wife Gayla Frame-Campos received the call about Cayla. "She said some doctor is on the phone talking about Cayla. And I said ‘What doctor? Who? What's going on?’"

Carl described his daughter as a hard-working woman who was on her way to fulfill her dream of becoming an oral surgeon. She was also an honors graduate from Eldorado High School.

"She was so proud that she could put her parents up for the night in her own place that she paid for with her money,” he said.

Since Cayla’s death, Carl and Gayla said they have overwhelmed with messages of support from the community. They also said they want city officials to start getting serious about tackling crime.

"I’m talking to my case officer, they are so short staffed and there's only so many hours in a day. And people don't realize how much works goes into this,” Carl Campos said.

He said it is time for major resources to be dedicated toward law enforcement and crime prevention.

"Because whatever we're doing now in this city aint' working. And we're living proof of that right now,” he said.

The Campos’ want to extend an invitation to anyone that feels the same way about the crime problem to attend Cayla’s Thursday service.

"Anyone who is sick and tired of this senseless, these senseless crimes, these acts of violence on our children, these acts of violence period. Anybody who's sick and tired of it. I want you guys to come and join us,” Carl said.

Cayla’s service will be at the Shrine of St. Bernadette on Indian School Thursday at 11 a.m.

Her parents are asking the public to wear bright colors if they attend. They said Cayla’s favorite color was orange.

No suspects have been identified in Cayla's murder. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call APD.