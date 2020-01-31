Father of teen boy accused of murder says the juvenile justice system failed

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The father of the 14-year-old who is accused of killing his cousin believes the system failed.
Craig Steadman said he knew his son, Jevyn Steadman, was a danger to the community.
“In eight months, he's been arrested 12 times-- and every time I go, they release him,” Steadman said. “I took him to Farmington and put him in a treatment center they read the whole stack so they knew what his issues were before he got there and they kicked him out and threw him right back out in the (expletive) streets.”
Steadman said he told a judge two weeks ago not to release his son.
“The juvenile justice system in Albuquerque, New Mexico is a piece of (expletive),” Steadman said. “They just kick him out, kick him out, kick him out and when this (expletive) happened, then here I go.”
Jevyn turned himself in to police on Thursday. He faces an open count of murder.
