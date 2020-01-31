Father of teen boy accused of murder says the juvenile justice system failed | KOB 4
Father of teen boy accused of murder says the juvenile justice system failed

Megan Abundis
Created: January 31, 2020 10:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The father of the 14-year-old who is accused of killing his cousin believes the system failed.

Craig Steadman said he knew his son, Jevyn Steadman, was a danger to the community.

“In eight months, he's been arrested 12 times-- and every time I go, they release him,” Steadman said. “I took him to Farmington and put him in a treatment center they read the whole stack so they knew what his issues were before he got there and they kicked him out and threw him right back out in the (expletive) streets.”

Steadman said he told a judge two weeks ago not to release his son.

“The juvenile justice system in Albuquerque, New Mexico is a piece of (expletive),” Steadman said. “They just kick him out, kick him out, kick him out and when this (expletive) happened, then here I go.”

Jevyn turned himself in to police on Thursday. He faces an open count of murder. 

KOB 4's Tessa Mentus, Megan Abundis and Brittany Costello have looked into the juvenile crime problem in our ABQ 4WARD series. Watch the video to learn more about how juvenile offenders are dealt with in New Mexico. 


