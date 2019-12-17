Father pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward

Kassi Nelson
Created: December 17, 2019 06:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A father is pleading for the person who killed his daughter in a hit-and-run to come forward.
Angelina Valenzuela was involved in a three-vehicle crash near Zuni and Central Thursday.
Angelina’s father Jose Valenzuela said his last moments with his daughter were joyful. The 27-year-old newlywed was even teasing her father about expecting a baby.
“She was very happy when she took off. She said I love you. I said call me when you get home,” he said.
That call never came from Angelina.
“My daughter was at the Central and Zuni light, which is General Chennault and she was making a left and this guys were going eastbound off Wyoming and Central and they were racing each other and they t-boned her,” Valenzuela said.
Police have not confirmed if the two other drivers were racing, but they did confirm two other cars were involved. Police said one of the drivers ran off.
Valenzuela said he hopes the driver turns themself in.
“I’m hoping the guy does right and he feels it in his heart and I can forgive him if he could say I’m sorry, but right now I’m really, really mad at him and I want him to do the right thing,” he said.
Three years ago, Valenzuela lost his wife. He said the loss of his daughter feels like a heart attack.
“I could tell I said, you know what, that was my heart breaking for my daughter because she was my baby—my only girl,” he said.
Valenzuela said that people should always cherish their loved ones. He wanted to leave people with one final message:
“Don't be in such a hurry. Take your time. Do the speed limit. When you put that key in the car you're assuming all the responsibilities that you have, it can be a deadly vehicle—I have proof. My daughter's gone.”
KOB 4 reached out to APD to see if they have a description of the vehicle that hit Angelina or any possible suspects. An APD spokesperson did not answer those questions but said “these things take time”.
A GoFundMe has been created to help with Angelina's funeral costs. To donate, click here.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company