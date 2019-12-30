Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children | KOB 4
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 30, 2019 12:08 PM
Created: December 30, 2019 08:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Judge Cindy Leos sentenced James Stewart to 20 years behind bars Monday morning. 

In October, a jury found James Stewart guilty of forcing his children to panhandle for drug money. During the trial, Stewart blamed his wife, Teri Sanchez.

“They were supposed to go to school in the morning and then after school they were hanging out with their mom,” he said. “They left 6:30-7:00 in the morning. They didn't come back until 9:30-10:00 at night, so I didn't see them at all during the day."

Stewart is still facing charges for reportedly trafficking his 7-year-old daughter for drugs, raping a child, and letting two men molest his 8-year-old son.

On top of Monday's sentencing, Stewart will also be facing five years of probation. 

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas released the following statement: 

"Protecting New Mexican children from predators is a top priority. I am grateful that we partnered with courageous young abuse survivors to achieve justice and I commend them for their bravery in this case." 


