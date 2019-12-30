Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children

“They were supposed to go to school in the morning and then after school they were hanging out with their mom,” he said. “They left 6:30-7:00 in the morning. They didn't come back until 9:30-10:00 at night, so I didn't see them at all during the day."

Stewart is still facing charges for reportedly trafficking his 7-year-old daughter for drugs, raping a child, and letting two men molest his 8-year-old son.