FBI: 55 hate crimes reported in New Mexico in 2020

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 30, 2021 03:59 PM
Created: August 30, 2021 03:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There were 55 hate crimes reported in New Mexico last year – an increase from 50 reported the year before.
The data was included in a new report released by the FBI Monday. Most of the reports in New Mexico "involved a bias against race, ethnicity or ancestry."
"The FBI wants everyone in New Mexico and across the nation to know that we are going after hate crimes," Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said. "There is no place in our communities for hate. Anyone who was a victim or a witness to a hate-related incident is encouraged to report it to law enforcement and the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI."
Tips can also be sent online at tips.fbi.gov.
