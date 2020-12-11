FBI agent shot while serving search warrant in Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 11, 2020 10:23 AM
Created: December 11, 2020 10:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An FBI special agent was shot Friday morning while helping to serve a federal search warrant in northwest Albuquerque.
According to the FBI, the shooting happened on the 2700 block of 12th Street NW. The agent was taken to UNM Hospital where he is in stable condition.
The shooting suspect is now in federal custody. Authorities said the warrant is sealed and therefore no further information can be released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
The public is asked to avoid the area of the 2700 block of 12th Street NW in #ABQ because of an ongoing law enforcement operation. Your cooperation is appreciated. #FBI @ABQPOLICE @BCSONM pic.twitter.com/babNshFgRW— FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) December 11, 2020
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company