FBI agent shot while serving search warrant in Albuquerque | KOB 4

FBI agent shot while serving search warrant in Albuquerque

FBI agent shot while serving search warrant in Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 11, 2020 10:23 AM
Created: December 11, 2020 10:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An FBI special agent was shot Friday morning while helping to serve a federal search warrant in northwest Albuquerque. 

According to the FBI, the shooting happened on the 2700 block of 12th Street NW. The agent was taken to UNM Hospital where he is in stable condition. 

The shooting suspect is now in federal custody. Authorities said the warrant is sealed and therefore no further information can be released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Mother wants answers after son found dead in New Mexico jail
Mother wants answers after son found dead in New Mexico jail
Gov. Lujan Grisham talks success of 2-week reset, vaccination distribution
Gov. Lujan Grisham talks success of 2-week reset, vaccination distribution
Teenager accused of Los Altos Skate Park murder arrested in Utah
Teenager accused of Los Altos Skate Park murder arrested in Utah
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,791 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,791 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque police involved in hundreds of officer-involved crashes
Albuquerque police involved in hundreds of officer-involved crashes