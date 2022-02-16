FBI announces new Albuquerque initiative: "Gun crime equals federal time, no parole"

Fred Federici, U.S. Attorney for New Mexico, says federal prosecutors are working with local law enforcement to federally charge Albuquerque's most dangerous criminals.

Federal charges carry longer sentences – so they're targeting felons in possession of firearms, carjackers, bank robbers and drug traffickers.

"And our simple message to them is this: if you want to find yourself staring down the barrel of a federal indictment, then commit just one of the federal crimes that I just listed and you will find yourself with a one-way ticket to federal prison," said Federici.

But will criminals actually get the message, and will these billboards help cut down on gun violence?

"Hopefully the people who are inclined to be on our streets committing crimes get the message,” Federici said.

The billboards will run for 12 weeks.