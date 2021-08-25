FBI, APD looking for NE Albuquerque bank robbery suspect | KOB 4
FBI, APD looking for NE Albuquerque bank robbery suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 25, 2021 11:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI and APD are looking for an unidentified man who robbed a bank inside a NE Albuquerque Walmart on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at the First Convenienc Bank, at 2266 Wyoming Blvd. NE, shortly before 6 p.m. 

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s-to-40s, around six-feet or six-feet-two-inches-tall and weighing around 180-to-200 lbs.

He wore a dark face mask, light-colored baseball cap with a Zia symbol, gray sweatshirt with the Champion logo, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The suspect approached tellers, showed them a handgun in his waistband and demanded money.

A teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who left the bank.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.


