FBI: Bank robberies on the rise in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There have been 25 robberies and attempted robberies in Albuquerque this year, according to the FBI. Last year, Albuquerque did not have any bank robberies until April 7.

"No bank teller, no bank employee should have to go to work and expect to be threatened, sometimes to have guns pointed at them, to have notes passed to them, threatening them," Frank Fisher, FBI spokesperson, said.