FBI: Bank robberies on the rise in Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
Updated: March 17, 2022 07:17 PM
Created: March 17, 2022 06:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There have been 25 robberies and attempted robberies in Albuquerque this year, according to the FBI. Last year, Albuquerque did not have any bank robberies until April 7.
"No bank teller, no bank employee should have to go to work and expect to be threatened, sometimes to have guns pointed at them, to have notes passed to them, threatening them," Frank Fisher, FBI spokesperson, said.
Police arrested Jason Smeltzer last month, who reportedly confessed to robbing six banks. Despite his arrest, the robbery calls keep coming.
KOB 4 spoke with the New Mexico Bankers Association in Albuquerque. They said they have been meeting to come up with some ideas on what they can do to stop the robberies or get the suspects caught soon after.
