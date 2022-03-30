FBI director weighs in on crime in Albuquerque

This task force is made up of about 40 officers but they are not all FBI agents. Local officers from APD and the sheriff’s office are also playing a role in building this task force. Together, they will have local, county, state and federal resources to help them make more federal arrests.

The federal system employs a tougher set of factors when deciding whether to release defendants before trial and the system is known for tougher sentences, too.

“The key point here is no matter who signs their paycheck, every single one of them now have the ability to work on and bring together federal cases and work with the U.S. attorney to bring federal cases, which means federal time,” said Wray.

The FBI is working to increase the size and the impact of that task force. KOB 4 asked if someone is arrested on federal charges, are they more likely to stay behind bars until their trial?

“I’m going to refrain from commenting on New Mexico specific bail reform but I would say that our experience shows that when we are able to bring the federal hammer that it keeps these people locked up for a significantly longer period of time and for the worse of the worst that's what's called for,” Wray said.

Wray added that the main focus of this task force is the homicide rate and working to bring that down.