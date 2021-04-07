FBI: Farmington man charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Shawn Bradley Witzemann of Farmington has been charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to the FBI.
Witzemann faces charges for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
"The Justice Department has decided to charge me in connection to my presence at the U.S. Capitol, documenting events on January 6," Witzemann said in a post on his social media accounts.
Witzemann also wrote that he will be turning himself in on Wednesday.
"I have no guarantees as to how long I'll be held in detention, but my hope is that I can get back to work as quickly as possible," he said.
