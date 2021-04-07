FBI: Farmington man charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Shawn Bradley Witzemann of Farmington has been charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to the FBI.

Witzemann faces charges for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.