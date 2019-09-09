FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours

She was reported missing around 6:45 p.m. by a person who authorities believe is Renezmae's mother.

Authorities are investigating why it took so long for Renezmae to be reported missing.

Officials said they have someone in custody, on unrelated outstanding warrants, who "could be" tied to Renezmae's disappearance. However, no charges have been filed in the case.

Anyone with information about Renezmae's disappearance is asked to call authorities at (505) 753-5555.