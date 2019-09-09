FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours | KOB 4
FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours

KOB Web Staff
September 09, 2019 02:51 PM

ESPANOLA, N.M.- The Rio Arriba Sheriff's Office and FBI updated the investigation into the disappearance of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada Monday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued for Renezmae Sunday night.

The sheriff said she was last seen playing in her front yard near McCurdy Road in Espanola at 9:30 a.m. 

She was reported missing around 6:45 p.m. by a person who authorities believe is Renezmae's mother.

Authorities are investigating why it took so long for Renezmae to be reported missing. 

Officials said they have someone in custody, on unrelated outstanding warrants, who "could be" tied to Renezmae's disappearance. However, no charges have been filed in the case.

Anyone with information about Renezmae's disappearance is asked to call authorities at (505) 753-5555.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: September 09, 2019 02:51 PM
Created: September 09, 2019 02:39 PM

