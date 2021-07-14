Man killed, FBI agent wounded in shootout

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 14, 2021 01:36 PM
Created: July 14, 2021 12:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An FBI agent was wounded during a shootout Wednesday in northeast Albuquerque.
The FBI was serving a warrant at a businesses when the shootout occurred near Wyoming and Menaul. The FBI reports a man was killed in the shootout.
The agent is expected to survive. His wounds are reportedly not serious.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for details.
