FBI looking for SW Albuquerque bank robbery suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 24, 2021 02:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI is looking for a bank robbery suspect who escaped from a southwest Albuquerque bank with some cash.

According to the bureau, the robbery took place 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bank of the West near 53rd and Central. The man was seen holding a note up to the teller. 

If you have any information or recognize the man, you are encouraged to call the FBI or APD Crime Stoppers. 


