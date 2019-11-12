FBI: Man found dead in a car south of Gallup

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 12, 2019 08:49 AM
GALLUP, N.M. — The FBI and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating an apparent homicide on the Navajo Nation. The body of a Native American man was found in a car south of Gallup, New Mexico.
The body was found Friday in a Grand Am on Highway 602, near mile marker 19. Authorities said the man was last seen Thursday morning. His name has not been released at this time.
The FBI is looking for anyone who might have seen something suspicious in the area. If you have information, call the FBI at (505) 889-1300.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company