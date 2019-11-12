FBI: Man found dead in a car south of Gallup | KOB 4
Advertisement

FBI: Man found dead in a car south of Gallup

FBI: Man found dead in a car south of Gallup

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 12, 2019 08:49 AM

GALLUP, N.M. — The FBI and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating an apparent homicide on the Navajo Nation. The body of a Native American man was found in a car south of Gallup, New Mexico. 

The body was found Friday in a Grand Am on Highway 602, near mile marker 19. Authorities said the man was last seen Thursday morning. His name has not been released at this time. 

Advertisement

The FBI is looking for anyone who might have seen something suspicious in the area. If you have information, call the FBI at (505) 889-1300. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Attorney General Barr touts crime-fighting effort in New Mexico
Attorney General Barr touts crime-fighting effort in New Mexico
Fatal motorcycle crash closes 3rd Street at Aspen
Fatal motorcycle crash closes 3rd Street at Aspen
FBI: Man found dead in a car south of Gallup
FBI: Man found dead in a car south of Gallup
Police investigate potential social media threat at Roswell HS
Police investigate potential social media threat at Roswell HS
APD: SWAT team called to SW Albuquerque
APD: SWAT team called to SW Albuquerque
Advertisement


Attorney General Barr touts crime-fighting effort in New Mexico
Attorney General Barr touts crime-fighting effort in New Mexico
New Mexico picks new testing system to replace PARCC
Volcano Vista PARCC protest
New Mexico advocates head to Texas to fight for DACA
New Mexico advocates head to Texas to fight for DACA
Fatal motorcycle crash closes 3rd Street at Aspen
Fatal motorcycle crash closes 3rd Street at Aspen
Police investigate potential social media threat at Roswell HS
Police investigate potential social media threat at Roswell HS