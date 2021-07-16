FBI: Man killed in shootout with agent was local leader of Bloods gang

Their investigation also lead them to what they are calling his gang’s stash house, a single-wide trailer surrounded by others-- with a robust security and surveillance system. Agents say they saw multiple visitors throughout the day, including Floyd.

According to the warrant, the FBI was going to not only arrest Floyd, but to also seize multiple items from the stash house-- including cell phones, computers, firearms and drugs to use as evidence against him.

KOB 4 was also able to take a deeper look into Floyd’s criminal history. It includes a guilty plea for an armed robbery and aggravated battery with deadly weapon in 2010. In 2009, he was also convicted of aggravated battery and resisting arrest. He also has misdemeanor convictions and other arrests noted in the warrant.

The FBI also suspected Floyd played a part in a high-profile murder of UNM baseball player Jackson Weller. According to the warrant, Floyd promoted the primary suspect in Weller’s murder case to a higher rank in the gang, which would give him “criminal bonafides while incarcerated.”

Weller’s murder is still being investigated.