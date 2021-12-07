FBI: Man robbed two Albuquerque banks in about 15 minutes | KOB 4

FBI: Man robbed two Albuquerque banks in about 15 minutes

The Associated Press, Jonathan Fjeld
Created: December 07, 2021 08:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI says a man is believed to have robbed two Wells Fargo bank branches in Albuquerque within about 15 minutes Monday.

At around 1:02 p.m. Monday, the suspect robbed the Wells Fargo at 1800 Eubank Blvd NE and, at around 1:15 p.m., robbed the Wells Fargo at 11199 Montgomery Blvd NE.

The robber is also suspected of four other Albuquerque bank robberies in September and October, including an Oct. 15 robbery of the same Eubank Boulevard Wells Fargo bank branch they are accused of robbing Monday.  

According to the FBI, the suspect is described as white, in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-9-inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and a thin build.

The FBI said he wore a blue sweater, a blue hat with a red brim and an image of a mountain on a gold background, a blue surgical mask, gray gloves, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP (7867). Tips can be submitted online at www.tips.fbi.gov


