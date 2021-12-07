FBI: Man robbed two Albuquerque banks in about 15 minutes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI says a man is believed to have robbed two Wells Fargo bank branches in Albuquerque within about 15 minutes Monday.

At around 1:02 p.m. Monday, the suspect robbed the Wells Fargo at 1800 Eubank Blvd NE and, at around 1:15 p.m., robbed the Wells Fargo at 11199 Montgomery Blvd NE.