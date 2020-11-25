FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque

FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Created: November 25, 2020 03:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI believes a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Fayetteville, Arkansas could be in Albuquerque.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Alexandra Cardy has been missing since Nov. 6. Investigators say she got off a bus in downtown Albuquerque on Nov. 10. 

Anyone with information on Alexandra's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
APD releases details of officer-involved shooting that killed murder suspect
APD releases details of officer-involved shooting that killed murder suspect
Police: 18-year-old has not been heard from since stating she was robbed at gunpoint
Police: 18-year-old has not been heard from since stating she was robbed at gunpoint
Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico
Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico
Cars line up for food being distributed by Roadrunner Food Bank
Cars line up for food being distributed by Roadrunner Food Bank

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar