FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Created: November 25, 2020 03:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI believes a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Fayetteville, Arkansas could be in Albuquerque.
The U.S. Marshals Service says Alexandra Cardy has been missing since Nov. 6. Investigators say she got off a bus in downtown Albuquerque on Nov. 10.
Anyone with information on Alexandra's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).
