FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to suspect in Amber Alert case | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 22, 2020 08:37 AM
Created: January 22, 2020 08:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jorge Rico-Ruvira

Rico-Ruvira is wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities believe he murdered his girlfriend and fled with their 3-year-old son, Osiel Ernesto Rico.

The FBI believes that Rico-Ruvira might have fled to Mexico, where he has ties to Zacatecas and Jalisco. He may be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise New Mexico license plate that reads MNF231.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact authorities: 

  • FBI (505) 889-1300
  • Roswell Police Department (575) 624-6770
  • New Mexico DPS Missing Persons Clearinghouse 1 (800) 457-3463


