FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to suspect in Amber Alert case

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 22, 2020 08:37 AM
Created: January 22, 2020 08:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jorge Rico-Ruvira.
Rico-Ruvira is wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities believe he murdered his girlfriend and fled with their 3-year-old son, Osiel Ernesto Rico.
The FBI believes that Rico-Ruvira might have fled to Mexico, where he has ties to Zacatecas and Jalisco. He may be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise New Mexico license plate that reads MNF231.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact authorities:
