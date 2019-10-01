FBI offers $20K reward in Tara Calico case | KOB 4
FBI offers $20K reward in Tara Calico case

Christina Rodriguez
October 01, 2019 01:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been 31 years since Tara Calico disappeared while on a morning bike ride near her home in Belen, New Mexico. It was a bike route that the 19-year-old did almost every single day. 

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to her whereabouts, as well as for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance. 

"Tara had her entire future ahead of her when she vanished," said James Langenberg of the Albuquerque FBI Division. "Law enforcement has never given up the search for this young lady, checking out numerous tips and conducting countless interviews over the course of more than 30 years. But it's time for someone to come forward and help us finally bring Tara home."

According to the FBI, Calico was last seen on Sept. 20, 1988. She was riding a neon pink Huffy mountain bike with yellow control cables and sidewalls.

Calico was wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts with green stripes, white ankle socks, and white and turquoise Avia tennis shoes. She also had half-inch gold hoop earrings, a gold butterfly ring with a diamond insert and a gold amethyst ring. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or send information online at tips.fbi.gov.

