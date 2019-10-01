FBI offers $20K reward in Tara Calico case

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to her whereabouts, as well as for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.

"Tara had her entire future ahead of her when she vanished," said James Langenberg of the Albuquerque FBI Division. "Law enforcement has never given up the search for this young lady, checking out numerous tips and conducting countless interviews over the course of more than 30 years. But it's time for someone to come forward and help us finally bring Tara home."