FBI offers up to $5K reward for information on petroglyphs vandalism

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 11, 2022 06:26 PM
Created: April 11, 2022 03:38 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for vandalism at the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs in Santa Fe.

According to the FBI, spray-painted graffiti was discovered on the petroglyphs in mid-January.

"Visitors from around the world come to New Mexico to admire wonderful Native American cultural resources like the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs," Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division said. "It's hard to believe someone would try to ruin these priceless works of art and show such disrespect for this area’s unique heritage. The FBI is asking anyone with information about this vandalism to come forward so we can ensure this crime doesn't go unpunished."

The FBI and BLM are investigating. Most of the petroglyphs there date back to between the 13th and 17th centuries.

Anyone with information about this vandalism is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.


