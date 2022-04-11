FBI offers up to $5K reward for information on petroglyphs vandalism

"Visitors from around the world come to New Mexico to admire wonderful Native American cultural resources like the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs," Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division said. "It's hard to believe someone would try to ruin these priceless works of art and show such disrespect for this area’s unique heritage. The FBI is asking anyone with information about this vandalism to come forward so we can ensure this crime doesn't go unpunished."

The FBI and BLM are investigating. Most of the petroglyphs there date back to between the 13th and 17th centuries.