FBI officials say they're confident in the upcoming election process

“I have 100 percent confidence in the election. We are doing everything we can here in New Mexico and that's what we've been preparing for over the last year,” said FBI special agent in-charge, James Langenberg, during a press conference. “Working with our federal, state and local partners to ensure the integrity of this election, so yes—I'm very confident in the election here.”

On Monday, Special Agent Langenberg said a special team has been working to stop all election fraud and foreign interference. He said there’s been no evidence in New Mexico that past elections have been compromised by cyber-attacks or foreign influence. They also warned against foreign powers using social media to spread false information.