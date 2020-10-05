FBI officials say they're confident in the upcoming election process

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With less than a month until Election Day, federal officials are still trying to instill confidence in the process.
From the U.S. postal service, foreign interference, and misinformation circulating on social media—federal and state officials said they’re on top of it.
“I have 100 percent confidence in the election. We are doing everything we can here in New Mexico and that's what we've been preparing for over the last year,” said FBI special agent in-charge, James Langenberg, during a press conference. “Working with our federal, state and local partners to ensure the integrity of this election, so yes—I'm very confident in the election here.”
On Monday, Special Agent Langenberg said a special team has been working to stop all election fraud and foreign interference. He said there’s been no evidence in New Mexico that past elections have been compromised by cyber-attacks or foreign influence. They also warned against foreign powers using social media to spread false information.
The FBI added that they will be setting up a command post in response to “civil unrest this summer” and will be prepared to combat any violent acts that could impact the election. They also said they don’t recall setting up a command post in previous elections.
The last day to register to vote in New Mexico is Oct. 6. The early voting period runs from Tuesday, Oct. 6 to Saturday, Oct. 31, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.
