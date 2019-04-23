FBI: People lost $2.7 billion to cyber crime in 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI's cyber crime statistics are out for 2018 and show that crime and costs are going up. They average around 900 complaints every single day.
Stuart Gorelick runs Sandia Computers and estimates that the FBI statistics could be worse than they look because of how many people don't report.
"Way low," said Gorelick. "You know it's just like any other crime, how many people really report a burglary?"
He says that seeing scammers infiltrate computers is common and the latest FBI statistics back that up.
After a brief dip in cyber-enabled crime losses from 2016 to 2017, the costs rose greatly in 2018 with $2.7 billion lost and more than 350,000 complaints.
The most reported complaints were for non-payment or non-delivery scams, but extortion and personal data breaches were high on the list as well.
While cyber-related crimes affected people of every age in every state, the FBI said there was a concentration of victims over the age of 50.
In 2018 a Recovery Asset Team was created, which helped recover $192 million for people who otherwise would have been scammed.
The FBI says the best way to get money back is to contact the bank immediately. If there is a suspicion that a computer is infected, turn it off and turn it in before doing anything else.
For more information, the report can be found here.
