FBI: People lost $2.7 billion to cyber crime in 2018

He says that seeing scammers infiltrate computers is common and the latest FBI statistics back that up.

After a brief dip in cyber-enabled crime losses from 2016 to 2017, the costs rose greatly in 2018 with $2.7 billion lost and more than 350,000 complaints.

The most reported complaints were for non-payment or non-delivery scams, but extortion and personal data breaches were high on the list as well.

While cyber-related crimes affected people of every age in every state, the FBI said there was a concentration of victims over the age of 50.

In 2018 a Recovery Asset Team was created, which helped recover $192 million for people who otherwise would have been scammed.

The FBI says the best way to get money back is to contact the bank immediately. If there is a suspicion that a computer is infected, turn it off and turn it in before doing anything else.

For more information, the report can be found here.