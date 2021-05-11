FBI raids Lordsburg Police Department | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

FBI raids Lordsburg Police Department

FBI raids Lordsburg Police Department Photo: Hidalgo County Herald

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 11, 2021 11:30 AM
Created: May 11, 2021 11:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is executing a search warrant at the Lordsburg Police Department, according to the Hidalgo County Herald.

The federal agency is working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and New Mexico State Police.

The warrant is sealed, but the Herald has learned that this is in reference to federal Stonegarden funds.

Operation Stonegarden (OPSG) is a program that provides funds for joint efforts to secure the U.S. border.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Wolves to find new home at Ted Turner's New Mexico ranch
Wolves to find new home at Ted Turner's New Mexico ranch
Judge orders rape suspect to jail following new allegations
Judge orders rape suspect to jail following new allegations
Public funeral service planned for Bobby Unser
Public funeral service planned for Bobby Unser
NMDOH: Organizations can now request on-site vaccination events
NMDOH: Organizations can now request on-site vaccination events
Group sewing masks for Albuquerque graduates
Group sewing masks for Albuquerque graduates