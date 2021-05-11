FBI raids Lordsburg Police Department

Photo: Hidalgo County Herald
KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 11, 2021 11:30 AM
Created: May 11, 2021 11:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is executing a search warrant at the Lordsburg Police Department, according to the Hidalgo County Herald.
The federal agency is working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and New Mexico State Police.
The warrant is sealed, but the Herald has learned that this is in reference to federal Stonegarden funds.
Operation Stonegarden (OPSG) is a program that provides funds for joint efforts to secure the U.S. border.
