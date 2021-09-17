FBI releases sketch of suspect in New Mexico kidnapping | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

FBI releases sketch of suspect in New Mexico kidnapping

FBI releases sketch of suspect in New Mexico kidnapping

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 17, 2021 05:03 PM
Created: September 17, 2021 05:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office are still looking for a man suspected of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Kirtland, New Mexico.

Kaylani Benallie was reported missing Tuesday night and then found alive at a trading post in Red Valley, Arizona Wednesday morning. According to the FBI, she was abducted at about 7:30 p.m. by a suspect described as a Native American man in his 30s-40s, approximately 6 feet tall with short brown hair and no facial hair.

The suspect was last seen at the Broken Horn arena/RV Park on County Road 6100 in Kirtland, where he allegedly abducted Kaylani. An FBI spokesperson said the suspect may be driving a dark-colored four-door pickup truck with a bed cover, silver rims and a 4x4 emblem.

Anyone with information on this suspect's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or report online at tips.fbi.gov.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Downtown affordable housing complex in the works
New Downtown affordable housing complex in the works
Parent of injured YAFL player speaks out
Parent of injured YAFL player speaks out
APD: Subway robbery suspect was armed with BB gun
APD: Subway robbery suspect was armed with BB gun
Viral TikTok challenge leads to destruction of Rio Rancho school property
Viral TikTok challenge leads to destruction of Rio Rancho school property
Man shot by sheriff's deputy near Allsup's
Man shot by sheriff's deputy near Allsup's