FBI releases sketch of suspect in New Mexico kidnapping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office are still looking for a man suspected of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Kirtland, New Mexico.

Kaylani Benallie was reported missing Tuesday night and then found alive at a trading post in Red Valley, Arizona Wednesday morning. According to the FBI, she was abducted at about 7:30 p.m. by a suspect described as a Native American man in his 30s-40s, approximately 6 feet tall with short brown hair and no facial hair.