FBI releases video of suspect in three Albuquerque bank robberies this week

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, dirty face and unkempt appearance. The man is presumed to be in his late-30s to mid-40s, around 5-foot-8 to 6-feet-tall and weighing around 160-180 pounds.

The man was wearing a gray mask, green hooded jacket, dark pants, light-colored shoes or boots and was carrying a black backpack during his first robbery, where he was asked to take off his sunglasses.

In the second robbery, he was wearing eyeglasses, a dark jacket, a dark baseball cap, a dark bandana, blue jeans and white shoes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone who has information can contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.