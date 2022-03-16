FBI releases video of suspect in three Albuquerque bank robberies this week

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 16, 2022 12:26 PM
Created: March 16, 2022 08:57 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI has released video footage of an unidentified man suspected of robbing three Albuquerque banks this week.
The video is from a March 15 robbery of the U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, at 5201 Antequera Rd NW in Albuquerque, where he displayed a handgun from his waistband and successfully demanded money from the teller then fled east toward the Bosque. The robbery happened around 10:02 a.m. Tuesday.
At around 10:34 a.m., the same person is suspected of entering the Bank of the West, at 4221 San Mateo Blvd NE, where he presented a note to a teller and successfully demanded money from the teller before leaving the bank.
The suspect is also accused of robbing the U.S. Bank, at 3620 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Monday.
The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, dirty face and unkempt appearance. The man is presumed to be in his late-30s to mid-40s, around 5-foot-8 to 6-feet-tall and weighing around 160-180 pounds.
The man was wearing a gray mask, green hooded jacket, dark pants, light-colored shoes or boots and was carrying a black backpack during his first robbery, where he was asked to take off his sunglasses.
In the second robbery, he was wearing eyeglasses, a dark jacket, a dark baseball cap, a dark bandana, blue jeans and white shoes.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone who has information can contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.
