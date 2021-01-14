FBI searches for Albuquerque teen who allegedly absconded from pretrial release

Photo: FBI
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is searching for Adrian Nieto Jr., 19, of Albuquerque.
Nieto is accused of leaving an Albuquerque halfway house without permission on Christmas Eve of last year, a day after he was placed on pretrial conditions of release. He is charged federally with being a felon in possession of ammunition.
The FBI had arrested Nieto on Dec. 17, 2020. A federal warrant has been issued for his arrest. The Albuquerque Police Department is helping with the investigation.
Nieto has been placed on the Albuquerque Metro 15 list in the past and had also escaped from the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center in February of 2019.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nieto is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.
