FBI searches for man who attempted to rob a bank

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 16, 2020 08:33 PM
Created: December 16, 2020 08:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are looking for at least two men who tried to rob an Albuquerque bank Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the Bank of Albuquerque on 401 Coors Boulevard northwest.
An unknown man entered the branch, but was told transactions were being handled at the drive-thru window.
When the suspect walked up to the window, he handed a demand note to the teller, but the teller refused to give him the money.
At that point, the suspect left in a vehicle with at least one other man.
The main suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20s, 5'9" to 6'1" tall, thin build, and dark hair and eyes.
The suspect was seen wearing a dark colored jacket with the word "swoosh" in white on the right sleeve, a light-colored surgical mask, light-colored T-shirt, and light-colored shoes.
Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
