FBI searching for ABQ bank robbery suspect

Jamesha Begay
Updated: September 20, 2021 10:19 PM
Created: September 20, 2021 09:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The FBI is looking for an unidentified man who robbed a northeast Albuquerque credit union Monday afternoon.
The robbery occurred at Sandia Federal Credit Union on 8505 Candelaria Road NE around 4 p.m. Monday.
The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, heavy set, and 5'9" to 5'10" tall.
He wore an olive green long-sleeve, button-up shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes, and a blue surgical mask.
The suspect entered the credit union and presented a demand note to a teller.
The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who left the bank.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company