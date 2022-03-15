FBI searching for northeast Albuquerque bank robbery suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI is searching for a guy who robbed a bank Monday in northeast Albuquerque
The alleged robbery happened Monday afternoon at the U.S. Bank near Juan Tabo and Comanche. The suspect allegedly walked into the bank and successfully demanded money from the teller using a note.
If you have any tips regarding this, you are encouraged to contact the FBI. There is a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
