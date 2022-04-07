FBI searching for suspect in Bank of America robbery near Alameda and Corrales Rd | KOB 4
FBI searching for suspect in Bank of America robbery near Alameda and Corrales Rd

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: April 07, 2022 07:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is searching for a man who they say committed a robbery Wednesday afternoon at a Bank of America in northeast Albuquerque.

The alleged robbery occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Bank of America, near Alameda Boulevard and Corrales Road. The man was wearing a hat and makeup. He is accused of giving a note to the teller and getting away with the demanded cash. 

If you have any information regarding this contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or call 505-889-1300. 


