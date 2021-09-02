FBI searching for Wednesday ABQ bank robbery suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 02, 2021 08:33 AM
Created: September 02, 2021 08:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – FBI is looking for a man who robbed a northeast Albuquerque credit union late Wednesday afternoon
The robbery occurred at around 4:36 p.m. Wednesday in the First Financial Credit Union, at 831 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE. The suspect entered the bank, lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband to the teller and demanded money.
The suspect, who may have also robbed Albuquerque's First Convenience Bank last week, headed north on foot on Juan Tabo after leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-10-inch-to-6-foot tall Hispanic or black male in his 30s-to-40s with brown hair, weighting around 180-190 lbs.
He was wearing a white T-shirt over a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a blue wrap-around mask, a red baseball cap with a blue front and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the FBI either at tips.fbi.gov or at 505-889-1300. You can also contact Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP.
